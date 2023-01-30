MetService National weather: January 30th - 2nd February.

Auckland Transport had released advice for those not able to stay home tomorrow amidst warnings of a further deluge to the already-soaked city.

Here’s what you need to know if you have to travel around the city.

Auckland Harbour Bridge

There is a risk that the Auckland Harbour Bridge may have to be closed tomorrow.

MetService is forecasting northeast winds may approach severe gale at times in Auckland from 1pm tomorrow.

This means there is the potential for a bridge or lane closure, AT transport said.

Flooding saw some cars swamped on the South Western motorway on Friday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Trains

Trains will not run into Britomart starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, until further notice due to a further slip on the western line.

Teams from KiwiRail are working to secure the line segment, AT Transport said, and rail bus replacement services between Newmarket and Britomart are available.

On the eastern line, services will run between Manukau and Otahuhu only. Customers will need to disembark at Otahuhu and transfer to southern line services to the city centre.

On the western line, services will operate between Newmarket and New Lynn on a 20-minute frequency.

To get between Swanson and New Lynn, passengers must switch trains. The numerous speed limitations along the route will cause services to run at a 30–40 minute frequency and result in a longer journey.

A rail replacement bus service will also be operating between New Lynn and Swanson as an alternative option for passengers.

Due to speed restrictions on the line, journey times will significantly increase on most lines.

A large tree down on Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Buses

Most bus services are operating including rail replacements.

However, AT Transport warn due to the severe weather conditions further last-minute cancellations may occur.

There are detours on Scenic Drive, Titirangi, due to a slip.

The impacted stops are 1616, 5489, 5491,5493, 5495, 5498, 5915, 5926, 5946, 5996.

There are also detours on Shore Road, Remuera due to a slip.

The impacted stops are 7673, 7685, 7633, 7671, 7675, 7677, 7679, 7681, 7683, 7664, 7676, 7674, 7672, 7670, 7668, 7666.

A house on Paturoa Rd in Titirangi sits precariously above a slip. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Ferries

Navigational hazards and ship damage from debris in the seas are affecting ferry services.

Disruption is likely throughout the week as ferries reduce their speed, to allow lookouts for debris.

With predicted high winds and rain this week ahead, there will be timetable changes Tuesday and Wednesday.

These include the Gulf Harbour ferry, which will be replaced by buses. The Devonport ferry will be running at running on a 60-minute frequency and the Hobsonville Point/Half Moon Bay/Birkenhead/Bayswater ferries will revert to the weekend timetable.

The Rakino Island ferry has been cancelled until Wednesday.

Auckland Airport updates

The international terminal is only for travellers who have booked and planned international flights, Auckland airport has asked all others to not go to the terminal.

If you need to change a flight, Auckland Airport requests that you do so by contacting your airline or travel agent by phone or online rather than trying to do it in person at the international terminal. Outside of scheduled check-in times, airline representation may be relatively scarce.

Normal international flight operations may be disrupted for several days as operations gradually return to normal.

The terminal is busy so please allow extra time for check-in.

Flooding at Auckland International Airport on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand advises customers to check the arrival and departure page on their website or their Air NZ app for updated departure times.

The domestic terminal remains relatively unaffected and operations are continuing as normal.

If you are picking up family and friends from the international terminal, please assist us by using the Wait Zones rather than coming inside the terminal and to please use the international terminal’s pick-up/drop-off area for international farewells.

If you are saying your goodbyes to an international traveller, Auckland Airport staff have asked you do so at the international terminal’s pick-up/drop-off area for international farewells.

If you need to reschedule your flight, please contact your airline directly. Contact details can be found here.

If it is necessary to provide some assistance to arriving or departing international passengers, please follow the parking signs to park at Car Park E and D and use the large, covered walkway.

Road Closures

Below is a full list of road closures and impacted roads due to either slips or flooding.