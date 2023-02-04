Focus Live: Emergency Services give update on flood damage

Auckland Emergency Management are providing an update on the flooding situation in the region after unprecedented torrential rain caused widespread damage.

Duty controller Rachel Kelleher said while the weather was better, it was not safe to swim.

“Region-wide, please stay out (of) the water this weekend.”

Across Auckland, 261 homes had been red-stickered and 1478 had been yellow-stickered.

On Friday, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown extended the State of Emergency another week as residents across the city clean up the mess left behind by the devastating weather.

Around the same time on Friday, Brown also apologised for “dropping the ball” in his initial response to the deluge that flooded the city last Friday.

“I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry.”

A Herald analysis of data provided by several sources showed over the past week the biggest deluge fell in West Auckland’s New Lynn.

The area with the most red-stickered homes was the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward area while Māngere locals needed the most rescues in the flooding.

Henderson residents needed the most assistance from the fire brigade after a river in the area rose quickly, the data showed.

The Herald used data provided by Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and Auckland Emergency Management, along with publicly available data from Auckland Council and MetService, to understand the extent of the storm and the resulting damage.

The Herald reported yesterday hundreds of claims have been lodged for injuries sustained in the Auckland floods, including broken bones and soft tissue damage.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) figures obtained by NZME show in the period between January 27 and February 2, a total of 287 claims made by people who were injured in the floods had been accepted.

Of those, 206 were for serious tissue injuries, 67 for laceration/puncture/sting, 16 for bone fractures or dislocation and 14 were categorised as other.

The highest number of claims were made by residents living in Auckland City (219), followed by the North Shore (35), Rodney (13), Waitakere (12) and Manukau (8).