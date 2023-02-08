The woman looks at a pair of shoes and puts them back before selecting others. Photo / Facebook

Auckland Council has warned people to remain vigilant of fraudsters posing as building compliance staff to gain entry to their properties amid the flood response.

Meanwhile, footage of a woman picking through a flood-affected family’s skip bin before stealing new sports shoes from the doorstep has enraged the Onehunga community.

Members of the public and building compliance officers currently assessing homes told the council people have been impersonating staff to try to enter homes.

Council manager compliance response and investigations Kerri Fergusson said the impersonators, who have been dressed in plain clothes, have been reported around the North Shore.

“These impersonators are allegedly telling residents in the North Shore area that their houses need to be re-assessed,” she said.

Legitimate council officers would be in uniform, carry ID and have a council-branded vehicle, Fergusson said.

Police have been notified of the “emerging” issue, Fergusson said.

“We encourage people to be vigilant against this scam,” she said, advising people to call police if any suspicious people were seen around properties.

“If you are in a home with a white placard, any re-assessment is unlikely to be required unless the council has concerns.

“In this case you will be spoken to by a council officer in uniform, who will arrive in a council car, have a council ID they will show, and provide their official details.”

Fergusson said there haven’t been any reports of items being stolen.

An Onehunga resident posted a clip of the alleged theft of her son’s sports shoes to the local Facebook page in hope of finding the woman responsible.

“After a massive day of clean-up from the floods, we simply forgot to bring them inside,” the homeowner said.

“Know these are trying times for many but we are struggling too. So sad as my boys had saved up their pocket money for these shoes. Take care out there.”

The clip shows a woman in a high-vis work shirt looking through shoes in a wall rack. She looks at a pair and puts them back before selecting others, bundling them in her arms and walking up the driveway.

Members of the community reacted with support and offered suggestions to help find the woman.

Some suggested starting with the business logo visible on the bright work shirt.

The Onehunga family are among many Aucklanders hit first with floods and then by looters.

Immediately after the floods police stepped up patrols in flood-ravaged parts of Auckland to protect empty homes.

Homes left open to dry out in sunny weather were also targets police said.

Looters were spotted in West Auckland taking household items from homes where residents were forced to flee floodwaters.

“With a number of people unable to return to their homes at present, police are re-deploying available staff to help,” police said.