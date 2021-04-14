Auckland firearms incident: Armed police storm luxury viaduct hotel

Police are investigating after reports of gunshots on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this morning. Image / Google maps

Armed police have descended on Auckland's Viaduct this morning after a dramatic firearms incident near a luxury hotel and reports on gunfire.

Up to 20 police officer carrying guns were seen storming the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour lobby.

A member of the public reported hearing gunfire outside the hotel.

Staff inside the hotel were understood to be taking cover as the incident unfolded, while others are sheltering during an emergency lockdown.

Another witness told Stuff of dramatic scenes with up to 20 officers carrying guns storming the hotel lobby.

Soon after the person saw a man dressed in red being taken from the hotel under police guard.

A police spokesperson said armed police were called to an incident on Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland Central, shortly after 9am today.

There were no reported injuries but armed police were called in as a precaution.

Police were making enquiries to establish exactly what had happened which were ongoing, said the spokesperson.

No further information was available at this early stage.

St John confirmed they were notified of an incident in central Auckland at 9.08am.

"One ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene but have not been required," a spokeswoman said.

The Sofitel Hotel's general manager declined to comment on the episode.

"With it being a police inquiry I'm not really in a position to comment," said Stephen Gould.