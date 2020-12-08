Auckland drugs raid: Police seize firearms, two arrests

Police say these drugs were seized in the raid. Photo / NZ Police

Two people have been arrested and several firearms and drugs were seized after police raids in Auckland.

A cache of firearms, ammunition and drugs were discovered at properties in Greenlane and Herne Bay.

Police officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out search warrants yesterday following an investigation into alleged methamphetamine manufacturing activity.

Police found four firearms at one address, including a shotgun, a cut-down rifle and two pistols, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Holmes said.

"Ammunition was also located as well as quantities of methamphetamine, GBL, cannabis and other materials allegedly used in the manufacture of drugs.

"A search of the second address also located drugs including a quantity of methamphetamine."

Two men have been charged and appeared in court.

A 38-year-old will reappear in Auckland District Court on January 18 facing firearms and drug-related charges.

And a 45-year-old will reappear on February 24 to face a charge of possessing meth for supply.

Holmes said inquiries were ongoing and police could not rule out further charges being laid.

"This is yet another successful result targeting those allegedly involved in the manufacture of meth, which we know causes so much harm in our community, and this also once again demonstrates the link between drug offenders and the unlawful possession of firearms."