An Auckland dairy worker has been left scared for his life after a group of weapon-wielding thieves attacked the shop mid-shift.

Last night around 7pm as Diorella Drive Superette manager Gurpreet Singh and another co-worker were getting ready to close the shop, a group of armed robbers ran into the store.

“They had parked a car outside. First three came inside and we didn’t notice them at first but then they approached the counter, one was holding a tyre iron rod, another had a screwdriver, and the third had a bag,” Singh told the Herald.

“They pushed me back and one of them was trying to make an attack.

“Lucky we did not have much in the store. One of the guys punched my co-worker, he was hurt.”

An Auckland dairy worker says he was scared for his life when armed thieves attacked his shop. Photo / Supplied

The South Auckland dairy is one of the latest to be hit as young people increasingly target them.

Singh said the trio was joined by a fourth, who was tasked with driving the getaway vehicle.

“They were yelling and swearing. One customer who wanted to come into the shop, saw them go inside from a distance and ran away. She came later on to give us the registration number.

“They took everything they could get their hands on, they took trays of cigarettes, emptied the till out. Even with the screen shield, they were able to jump and reach the other side.”

A group of armed thieves raided South Auckland's Diorella Drive Superette last night and attempted to attack workers mid-shift. Photo / Supplied

Singh said the group had left a huge mess for them to clean up.

“They were wearing hoodies and had pulled up the jumper in a way hiding their faces. They looked to be 18-20 years old.

“Our neighbours from the Barber Shop came to help us but by the time they reached here, the group had left.

“Police came after half an hour.

“It was very unreal, it is hard to explain. It was scary. I was scared for my life for a second. It took us by surprise. It was a busy time not quiet.”

Police investigating the robbery at Diorella Drive Superette last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Singh said he was disgusted by such criminal acts.

“We do hard work and they just jump in and take everything. It makes you stay alert for anyone that comes in you never know who would jump up.”

Singh said he was yet to calculate the damage but so far the stocktake evaluated the damage at $3500.

“We still have to do our job, it just adds fear.”

A police spokesperson said last night they responded to the incident at the dairy on Disorella Drive in Clover Park at about 8.30pm.

The spokesperson said it appears one of the thieves was armed with a tyre iron, but no one was injured.

“After robbing the store, the thieves fled in a vehicle.”

Enquiries into the incident were ongoing, the spokesperson said.