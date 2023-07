Police were at a home in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A number of people have been injured in a home burglary in Auckland overnight.





The Herald understands a group of people broke into an Ōtāhuhu house.

Emergency services were called at 3.30am. St John paramedics treated a number of people.

Police have been approached for more information.

- More to come