Police are investigating an alleged armed burglary at a property in South Auckland overnight, after reports a group of people broke into a home armed with weapons.

Officers were called to the house in the suburb of Papatoetoe shortly before 3.30am.

“[Members of the group] were allegedly armed with a knife, baseball bat and a possible firearm,” a statement said.

It is not yet known how many people were in the group, or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Police said by the time officers had arrived, they had fled the scene with stolen property. Exactly what was taken has not been revealed.

“Police are speaking to the occupier of the house and inquiries are ongoing.”