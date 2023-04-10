Police at the scene of a ram raid at the Harbour City Liquor Centre in Glenfield, North Shore, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have once again hit stores around Auckland overnight - including a liquor store on the North Shore.

Police were called to the Harbour City Liquor Centre late last night after a vehicle was used to ram raid the shop.

A silver car could be seen at the shop shortly afterwards - its headlights still on. The back of the vehicle was damaged.

Several police officers could be seen assessing the damage - which saw the store’s front entrance completely damaged.

A vehicle outside a liquor store in Glenfield, North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A large “emergency glass” board had also been put up.

It is understood several other businesses around the city were targeted by thieves overnight. Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -