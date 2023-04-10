Thieves have once again hit stores around Auckland overnight - including a liquor store on the North Shore.
Police were called to the Harbour City Liquor Centre late last night after a vehicle was used to ram raid the shop.
A silver car could be seen at the shop shortly afterwards - its headlights still on. The back of the vehicle was damaged.
Several police officers could be seen assessing the damage - which saw the store’s front entrance completely damaged.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A large “emergency glass” board had also been put up.
It is understood several other businesses around the city were targeted by thieves overnight. Police have been approached for more information.
- more to come -