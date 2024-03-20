Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council Long-Term Plan: What are the implications of the North Harbour Stadium demolition - John Watson

By John Watson
4 mins to read
North Harbour Stadium in Albany. Photo / Richard Robinson

North Harbour Stadium in Albany. Photo / Richard Robinson

OPINION

One of the most controversial proposals in Auckland Council’s Long-Term Plan is the potential demolition of North Harbour Stadium and the sale of its land.

This is being driven by Tataki Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand