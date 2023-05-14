Three helicopters have been flown into Lake Tekapo to assist in a serious jet boat crash that has left three people injured.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said they received distress beacon alerts just after 2pm this evening from the Rangitata River and responded with their Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ).

The spokesperson said they are currently aware of at least three people who are injured, and injuries include a head injury, spinal injury and a broken leg.

The exact number of jet boats involved is still unclear.

Three helicopters were flown in to provide help, two from RCCNZ and another privately owned helicopter from Christchurch. Additional helicopters are en route from Greymouth and Christchurch.