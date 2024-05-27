Armed police surround Christchurch house, arrest alleged kidnapper after negotiations

Armed police were called to a house in Christchurch last night and arrested a man after a period of negotiation. Photo / George Heard

Armed police swarmed a Christchurch house last night and negotiated with a man before arresting him over kidnapping allegations.

The wanted man was arrested following a period of negotiations last night, police said this morning.

The armed offenders squad (AOS) attended the Mairehau address, and the man was eventually taken into custody.

The 41-year-old faces several charges including threatening to kill, assault and kidnapping.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said a scene guard remains in place.

“Police took appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of nearby residents while responding to the situation.

“We would like to thank those affected for their support and appreciate it may have been unsettling.”

A scene examination will take place today.



