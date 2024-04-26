Mayor Susan O'Regan lays a wreath on behalf of Waipā District Council. Photo / Dean Taylor

Anzac Day ceremonies were held across the greater Te Awamutu region on Thursday with a dawn parade, as well as services cemetery and civic services, in Te Awamutu alongside commemorations in Kāwhia, Ōhaupō and Pirongia.

Organisers believed this year represented the most wreaths ever laid on Anzac Day at the Te Awamutu Civic Service.

At the dawn service Graham Lyttle of the Te Awamutu and District Highland Pipe band played the lament Flowers of the Forest as the service men and women marched into the War Memorial Park.

Stuart Lyndsey of Te Awamutu Brass played The Last Post and Reveille at both services.

Te Awamutu College head girl Sienna Sanders was also a guest speaker at both services.

These events followed on from the previous Sunday’s gatherings at Tokanui Hospital Cemetery and Pukeatua War Memorial Church.

Waipā District mayor Susan O’Regan said she was “deeply moved” to attend the Te Awamutu dawn parade and then to speak at both the Cambridge and Te Awamutu civic services.

“Incredible turnout at all events which is heartening to see and underpins the importance of the day for our nation,” O’Regan said on Facebook.

“At a personal level on this day, I reflect on the members of my family who fought in the First and Second World Wars. I think about the sacrifices they and their families made so that we are able to enjoy the freedoms and lives we are blessed to experience today.”

Image 1 of 20 : Wreath laying service at the Te Awamutu Civic Service. Photo / Dean Taylor

Civic crosses placed on the Te Awamutu Anzac Green were for those who didn’t return, and the ones that are classed “Adopt a Cross” represent soldiers who did come back but served.

Locals can adopt a cross for those who served New Zealand during wartime and have since passed away.

With a one-off cost of $50, loved ones can be acknowledged, all that’s needed is their full name and service number.

Service numbers can be found at aucklandmuseum.com/war-memorial/online-cenotaph

For more information or to adopt a cross, contact Te Awamutu & District Memorial RSA’s Graham Smith on 021 606 185.