Anti-mandate protesters label Ngāti Whātua as a 'violent iwi' and make fun of their haka on the beach. Video / Twitter

A group of anti-mandate protesters have been caught on camera disparaging an Auckland iwi and laughing at a haka after being moved on from Ōrākei's Ōkahu Bay beach.

In footage uploaded to Facebook, the protesters are seen arguing with a Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust official who asks them to relocate elsewhere on Saturday evening.

Another woman who appears to be a protest organiser remonstrates with the official, saying, "the view you guys have of us is not what we are - it's very sad".

She then asks if the protesters "have to be Māori" to fly the He Whakaputanga flag - the original New Zealand flag which came to be known as the United Tribes flag.

"I was born here and I'm proud of this land and the indigenous people and everything."

The woman then tells the official the group will relocate, saying to the camera: "As you can see, the iwi don't want us. So we're going to go to Mission Bay."

Iwi members perform a haka as anti-mandate protester leave Okahu Bay beach. Photo / Supplied

She then approaches another woman and says, "They're a violent kind of iwi".

The woman replies: "Yeah, it already feels like that."

In another video that appears to be taken soon after, an iwi group performs a haka on the beach as the protesters begin to move on.

Members of the protest group can be heard disparaging those performing the haka and laughing.

An anti-mandate protester pokes her tongue out as iwi perform a haka on Okahu Bay beach. Photo / Supplied

"Intimidation tactics by Ngāti Whātua - how embarrassing of them," a woman says.

A police spokesman said police received a report on Saturday evening about a group of protesters gathering at Mission Bay, but no issues were reported.

An iwi spokeswoman declined to comment when approached today, instead directing the Herald to a statement issued on Saturday on social media.

"The Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust has been notified of a gathering intended to take place at Ōkahu Bay this evening. This gathering is being led and encouraged by externals," the statement said.

"Permission from external organisers was not sought, nor has the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust granted permission for any such gathering within our papa kāinga to take place. The Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Kaitiaki team have also been informed and will be on alert this evening."

Trust chairwoman Marama Royal "encourages all those who genuinely care for our communities, to do all they can to prevent the further spread of Covid-19".

The incident comes less than a week after violent anti-mandate protesters clashed with police at Parliament grounds, burning tents and hurling paving stones at officers as police moved to clear the unlawful occupation.

A man hurling a brick at police during the anti-mandate riot at Parliament grounds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

About 100 people were arrested, with some charged with rioting and inciting violence. Police have called for video footage of the rampage to help identify those responsible for the violence.

After the protesters were forced off Parliament grounds, a group tried to occupy a Wainuiomata marae, but were repelled by locals who said they did not want to be associated with the protesters' anti-vaccine sentiments or violent and unlawful tactics.

An occupation at Auckland Domain packed up and left on Friday after being served a trespass notice by Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

And a small protest camp at Auckland Domain packed up on Friday after being served with trespass notices by Auckland Council.

Meanwhile, a standoff is happening in New Plymouth this morning at Parihaka pā, with a group of anti-mandate protesters wanting to come onto the marae against the local iwi's wishes.

A Taranaki Iwi spokesperson said the situation is being dealt with after the group arrived about 11am today.

According to a post on social media, a group of about 20 people are being led by Peter Capper of Ngati Te Whiti.

It is understood they are planning to be in the region for the coming week to take part in protests at Pukekura Park.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom was unaware of the situation, he said.