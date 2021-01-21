Anti-nuclear protesters kick-off global celebrations in Christchurch

Anti-nuclear protesters gather at New Brighton Beach on Friday. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

Anti-nuclear protesters have gathered at a Christchurch beach this morning to kick off a worldwide celebration of a new law coming into force.

To mark the first day of a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons becoming international law, the group is holding a Ban the Bomb Day, which started at 9am at New Brighton beach on Friday.

New Zealand signed the treaty in 2017 on the first day it opened for signature.

It reportedly goes much further than any other existing agreements on nuclear weapons and establishes a global prohibition on all nuclear weapon-related activities including their development, testing, transportation, use and threat of use.

Co-ordinator Lucy Stewart said the anti-nuclear movement is gaining traction.

"New Zealand, being one of the first places to see the sun today, is kick-starting the global celebrations, which are happening in 85 countries across the globe.

"Due to not having Covid in the community, we are one of the only countries who could really have a gathering like this so internationally there is a lot of excitement about our gathering kickstarting the celebrations."

The event is being live-streamed and watched around the world.

So far, 51 countries have signed up to the treaty to make nuclear weapons illegal.