The man is the 10th person to be charged in relation to 51-year-old Te Kani’s murder.

The man is the 10th person to be charged in relation to 51-year-old Te Kani’s murder.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said the man was charged with murder and assault and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The man is the 10th person to be charged in relation to 51-year-old Te Kani’s murder.

As of April 6, eight men and one woman have pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of murdering Te Kani.

Nine of the accused have also pleaded not guilty to two joint charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one joint charge each of assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to injure.

Inquiries are ongoing and Rawlinson asked anyone with information that may assist to call 105 and quote the file number 220515/3688.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.