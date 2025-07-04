Home / New Zealand

Anorexic teen’s lonely and slow slide towards death - what social agencies knew and the online friends who tried to save him

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
21 mins to read

How can a young person starve alone while on the radar of social and health services? David Fisher investigates a Kiwi teenager’s slide towards a lonely death amidst struggles with anorexia, identity and family estrangement.

Warning: This story may be distressing to some readers.

Ateen who starved alone in emergency accommodation had multiple encounters with professionals who could have saved him in the days before his death.

Alex, 17, described being so weak he fell over in a

