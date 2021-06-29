Amazing images: Raw power and frozen beauty as polar blast strikes New Zealand

Snow has fallen to low levels across the Southland and Otago, with blizzard-like conditions in alpine areas.

Herald photographer George Heard was on the spot to capture the frozen beauty as snow blanketed the Central Otago region.

The polar outbreak had left snow falling down to sea level in Christchurch.

Arrowtown woke to a blanket of fresh snow. Photo / George Heard

The bitterly cold air mass was now continuing on its northern track, bringing with it severe gales and large seas.

Snow and ice in Queenstown forced some drivers to carry chains and motorists across the Wakatipu Basin and in Wanaka were urged to watch for rockfall.

Some roads in the south island were closed due to the snow and icy conditions. Photo / George Heard

Moke Lake in Queenstown, the Crown Range Summit and Ben Nevis Range were coated in snow.

SH94 Milford Rd and SH87 between Kyeburn and Outram were both closed overnight, while in the North Island SH56 between Opiki and the Manawatū River Bridge was closed due to flooding.

A plane comes in to land at a snow-covered Queenstown airport. Photo / George Heard

But some were making the most of the fresh snow, getting out the toboggans in Arrowtown this morning, while the Remarkables had recorded 55cm of fresh snow in the past 72 hours and are on track to open all ski areas later this week.

Frolicking in the snow at Arrowtown. Photo / George Heard

All South Island ski fields were benefitting from the snow, but with strong winds, and with wind chill to -8C, resorts were, mostly, on hold or closed for the day.

Fresh snowfalls make for pretty pictures in Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

Lakes Hayes this morning. Photo / George Heard

Snow blankest Arrowtown this morning. Photo / George Heard