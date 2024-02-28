Police attended Whangārei Girls' High School in Regent after rumours of a shooter this morning.

Reports of an active shooter at Whangārei Girls’ High School have been confirmed as rumour.

Hearsay spread like wildfire this morning after a heavy police presence was spotted on the roads surrounding the school based in Regent.

One parent reported seeing two marked police cars and a further two undercover cars, each with two officers inside.

They said the police presence didn’t appear routine and instead officers looked as if they were waiting for someone.

The Advocate is waiting for official police comment but has been able to confirm news of an active shooter is false.

In an email sent by the school to parents, staff said police had not found any risk after investigating a potential incident.

“Police presence around the school is for reassurance only.”

The school stated that staff would be on hand to support any students who felt anxious or concerned. Classes are running as normal.















