Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

A social worker came up with a novel solution for homeless youth: His own home

12 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Frustrated at seeing homeless Aucklander teenagers being put into emergency housing motels with little support, youth worker Aaron Hendry set out to build an alternative system, one home at a time. ALEX SPENCE reports.

Traffic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.