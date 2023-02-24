A dinghy, two pools and a cyclone: Storm foils Wairoa bridge fix

Image from Wairoa District Council monitoring of Te Reinga Bridge sagging on Wednesday. Photo / Wairoa District Council.

The crucial repair to the Te Reinga bridge in Wairoa undertaken with help from two pools and a dinghy has been undone with significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Te Reinga bridge on Ruakituri Rd first closed in March last year after heavy rains and flooding but was reopened in only seven weeks instead of the expected 13 weeks after collaboration between Wairoa contracting company Quality Roading and Services (QRS) and the Wairoa District Council, WSP, Fulton Hogan, and Lattey Group.

Two pools were used to test the weight of the bridge and workers carried out some repairs from an inflatable dinghy.

The bridge closed again due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle on Tuesday last week, but new images released by Wairoa District Council reveal the full extent of the damage it suffered and the risk of collapse it now faces.

Wairoa’s Emergency Management Team reaffirmed that the bridge remained closed and was unsafe for vehicles or pedestrians on Friday.

“The bridge, which was damaged a year ago, has now suffered significant further damage including the loss of a middle pier,” Wairoa District Council said in a statement.

“The slumping of the middle section of the bridge is worsening and engineers have major concerns the bridge structure is nearing total collapse.”

Workers repaired the Te Reinga bridge near Wairoa with the help of an inflatable dinghy and two swimming pools last year, but now it is closed again. Photo / Chris McGregor

The council said the bridge had been closely monitored and the data showed deterioration that has occurred over the last 10 days.

“There is a particular concern that the bridge could collapse given the heavy rainfall forecast for today and overnight,” the council said on Friday.

“Public safety is paramount, and we urge everyone to please take this messaging very seriously.”

Te Reinga bridge could be seen sagging slightly on Wednesday last week, but the situation has rapidly worsened to near collapse. Photo / Wairoa District Council

Te Reinga Bridge is 35km from Wairoa and is the main link to Wairoa and Gisborne for people living in the Ruakituri area.

QRS explained at the time of the previous closure that the bridge closure had social, educational, and financial impacts on the Te Reinga, Ruakituri and Tiniroto communities.

“Families had to drive a 90-minute alternative route just to travel what would otherwise normally be a few hundred metres,” QRS said.