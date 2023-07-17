Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

A Capital Letter: Wellington’s plan to end homelessness reads more like a wishlist

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
Wellington City councillors have directed officials to come up with a new strategy to end homelessness. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Wellington City councillors have directed officials to come up with a new strategy to end homelessness. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

Wellington City Council has again announced it wants to end homelessness after already trying to do this by 2020 and failing.

It’s hard to imagine the council holds the secret to solving a problem

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand