4.8 magnitude quake near Porangahau - more than 1000 people report temblor

Over 1000 people felt the 4.8 magnitude quake near Porangahau. Image / GeoNet

Over 1000 people have reported feeling a 4.8 magnitude earthquake this evening, which happened in southern Hawke’s Bay.

Geonet reported the quake happened 10km southeast of the coast of Porangahau. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of 15km and struck just before 7pm.

A total of 1097 reported feeling the earthquake.

Geonet recorded the shaking as “strong”, however, the majority of the self-reports to the website were “weak” or “light”.

People up and down the North Island reported feeling the quake, as well as some in the middle of the South Island.




