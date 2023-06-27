A 14-year-old has been charged with three separate assaults in central Hastings. Photo / File

A 14-year-old was at the centre of an investigation into several recent assaults in central Hastings.

Police also allege the teen had several accomplices, aged 12 and 13.

The 14-year-old has been charged with three separate assaults spanning the last few months that targeted vulnerable members of the community, Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said. This includes an incident last week on June 20 where a victim was left bleeding from their head and face.

With support from local schools, Vining said police have identified some of the youths allegedly responsible for these crimes.

Several others, aged 12 and 13, have also been identified over the assaults, and have been referred to Youth Aid.

“Police are particularly concerned about the level of violence inflicted in these incidents and the ‘pack mentality’ of multiple persons assaulting one person,” Vining said.

As the school holidays quickly approach, Vining said police are prepared to arrest and charge any youths “demonstrating anti-social behaviour” especially if they commit more serious offences.

“Where appropriate, young people will be taken home and their caregivers spoken to about their child’s whereabouts and who they are with,” Vining said.

“We need parents and guardians to be aware of what their children are doing and to take wider responsibility.”

Vining said the issues that drive the violent crimes are “complex” and police can’t solve them alone.

“Our focus continues to be on preventing this type of offending and working with our partner agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people,” Vining said.