The social climber: How Jo Morgan returned to the mountains after the tragic deaths of her two guides

"The snow was vibrating and I saw Martin being enveloped in a wave of snow. Wolfgang toppled but it could well be that he was either caught on the avalanche or he got pulled by the weight of Martin and me. I tumbled out of control, my mouth full of snow, and I couldn't breathe.

"It was like a fairground ride and I was at the bottom of it. I thought 'this isn't good'."

In October 2018 Jo Morgan survived an avalanche in the Southern Alps which killed both her guides. She explains to visual journalist Mike Scott - who accompanied her on the trip - why she had to go back to the mountains. Carolyne Meng-Yee wrote the story.