Toi Warbrick's new exhibition 150 Pātai a Palmerston North 150th anniversary project

Toi Warbrick arts practitioners Warren Warbrick and Virginia Warbrick with their smallest exhibition yet, 150 Patai. Photo / Judith Lacy

It's the smallest exhibition Toi Warbrick have staged but the kaupapa (purpose) is large.

150 Pātai, which opened last week at Square Edge Community Arts, is billed as a sesquicentennial project for everyone.

Virginia and Warren Warbrick have developed 150 questions to mark Palmerston North's 150th anniversary. The first 30 questions are personal ones ranging from what makes you most happy to do you get enough sleep and what cause would get you in the streets.

Every month for five months Toi Warbrick will pose 30 new questions asking people to share their opinions, memories and experiences about being a Palmerston North resident - whether longstanding, recent or fleeting.

In August, Toi Warbrick will share the answers with creative people to inspire new art - writing, dance, music, paintings. Answers can be anonymous or acknowledged and can be done at Square Edge or at home via email, Facebook or post.

Toi Warbrick also welcomes suggestions for the next set of questions.

Virginia Warbrick says while people associate Toi Warbrick with Warren's Māori toi (art), they also produce toi Pākehā and toi bicultural.

For more information see Toi Warbrick on Facebook, email warbrick789@gmail.com or write to PO Box 817, Palmerston North 4440.