Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Would you take a 'love drug' to help save your marriage?

9 minutes to read
The use of recreational drugs in couples' therapy has gone mainstream, writes Rowan Pelling. Photo / Getty Images

The use of recreational drugs in couples' therapy has gone mainstream, writes Rowan Pelling. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rowan Pelling

I was at a drinks party last year when the conversation turned to sex, drugs and marital rock 'n' roll.

The specific topic was whether having sex in a state of altered consciousness could revitalise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.