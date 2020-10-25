Women slam Tampax over tweet celebrating the 'diversity of all people who bleed' amid calls for boycott

Tampax is copping backlash from people accusing it of 'virtue signalling'. Photo / 123rf

Tampon brand Tampax faced a backlash yesterday after claiming "not all people with periods are women".

In a tweet championing transgender rights, the firm also insisted "not all women have periods", adding: "Let's celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed!"

Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let's celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed! 💙🎨: @gobeeharris #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/5s1416cZBw — Tampax (@Tampax) September 15, 2020

But some feminists branded the post "virtue signalling" and accused Tampax's owner, Proctor & Gamble, of "erasing" female identity.

Writer and feminist Susan Dalgety, who backed author JK Rowling amid a transgender row earlier this year, said: "It's a biological fact you need a uterus to menstruate, and that only females have one. Males do not.

"I have no idea why Proctor & Gamble thought it was a good marketing tactic to alienate their sole customer base in this way."

Sigh...so tired of companies disrespecting their main target audience & gaslighting the public for virtue signaling points. — Oldspeaker1 📢 (@oldspeaker1) October 23, 2020

If your internal organs from birth, resemble the diagram on the left, you don't need tampons, if it resembles the diagram on the right, you do.... hope that helps. pic.twitter.com/Of7xZAF0pj — Helen (@Hells4Heroes) October 24, 2020

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, founder of the Standing For Women campaign group, said: "They are virtue signalling. It's quite frightening. When you try and include all identities into womanhood, you ultimately exclude women."

It comes after high street chain Superdrug last month unveiled a new range of sanitary products "for people who menstruate".

In June, JK Rowling was accused of being "transphobic" after insisting only women experience menstruation. She had challenged an article entitled: "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.

Proctor & Gamble did not respond to requests for comment last night.