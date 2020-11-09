Website of the Year
Will her gene-editing tool lead to designer babies?

The Times
By: Tom Whipple

She has just won the Nobel prize for chemistry – and her discovery of the groundbreaking Crispr is already revolutionising the treatment of disease. But does this brave new world mean a generation of superbabies?

