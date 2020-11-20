Website of the Year
What in the world is a $590 scratch-and-sniff t-shirt doing in 2020?

New York Times
By: Caity Weaver

The universe tends toward ever-increasing disorder; earlier this year, luxury fashion house Lanvin released several varieties of scratch-and-sniff T-shirts priced at US$590 (NZ$850).

At one time, the scented T-shirts would have been unscented hats, because

