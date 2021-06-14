Watch: Shocking video shows young girl's 'Level 10' lice infestation

The Lice Angels work to remove massive infestations of nits. Photo / The Lice Angels

If you're squeamish, look away now.

A US lice clinic that shares videos of its most extreme cases has gone viral with video showing the graphic results of a three-year lice infestation in a young girl.

"We're going to take you on a journey of her lice removal treatment here," they explained, revealing that the scale of the problem made it a "Level 10" infestation.

"She's going to need five treatments total. We applied the treatment and everything is already dead," they said.

Then a comb is run through the hair, revealing a sickening load of dead bugs that used to call her scalp home.

The nauseating footage then shows as the dead parasites are wiped off the comb.

"I'm sorry but this made me mad," one commenter said.

"Who are her parents? I'm so concerned because this can fall under child neglect."

Another said: One said: "At this point it's the parents' fault. How do you let your child suffer like this for THREE YEARS?!!"

A third noted: "That's pure neglect on the parents' part. But surely school teachers and friends' parents should've noticed and intervened???"

Disturbingly, that clip is far from the worst that the Lice Angels have shared.

They first hit the headlines after sharing a clip titled: "Millions of lice."

They weren't joking.

The gross video showed an earlier stage in treatment, revealing a woman's head crawling with a multitude of live nits.

Itchy yet?