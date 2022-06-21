Anna Wintour, right, has a fierce reputation but is amused by her celebrity status and life experiences, a new book reveals. Photo / AP

Anna Wintour is one of the most recognisable names in fashion, journalism and pop culture in general - but how exactly has she become one of the most influential businesswomen in the world?

Her story is the subject of a new bestselling memoir, Anna, by journalist Amy Odell that's spotlighted in this week's issue of Viva.

While the autobiography is not officially endorsed by Wintour, Odell was contacted a year into researching for the book by the team behind Vogue and put in touch with high-profile friends of Wintour, including Tom Ford and Serena Williams.

In an interview with Viva contributor Tracey Donaldson, Odell said that Wintour's reputation as "nuclear Wintour" started when she took over as editor of British Vogue in 1986, and she had to make her mark quickly.

"So what did she do? She fired her staff. She completely changed the vision for the magazine and the look of the pages. She put her own stamp on it, she did it very quickly, and that led people to see her as very cold and led the press in many instances to cast her as cruel.

"And that reputation has really stuck with her for so long, and I thought it was so important to look at her with fresh eyes and allow the reader to form their own opinion on her, and on the press treatment of her over the years."

Odell said that Wintour is fairly indifferent and amused by her own celebrity - including being quite dismissive of the hype around The Devil Wears Prada, written by a former assistant and adapted into a hit movie.

"When it was announced the film was going to be made, Anna joked with friends 'I thought you told me nobody read the book'."

Even sitting next to the Queen at fashion shows is laughed off by Wintour and her friends.

"She has this incredible celebrity life and she is so amused by the things she wants to do."

A full extract from Odell's book is available in this week's issue of Viva.

And Wintour's reputation and legacy is debated on this week's episode of Viva Talks, the podcast companion to the magazine. On this week's episode, Viva editor Amanda Linnell is joined by commercial editor Emma Gleason, and creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa also discuss tips for getting through winter, the rise of specialist delis and grocery stores, and the TikTok trend for making "healthy coke".

