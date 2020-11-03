US election: Meghan Markle makes history as first 'royal' to vote in US election

Meghan Markle is set to vote in the heated election. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will make history today by becoming the first royal to vote in a US election.

While Meghan and Harry famously quit royal duties earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles, where they have been holed up during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple remain members of the royal family.

A source told US media: "I'm not going to get into methods or timing, but can confirm that the duchess is voting in this election."

The Californian duchess has urged voters to get involved in a video filmed with Prince Harry as part of a Time 100 series which sparked anger over their "interference" in politics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken on hate speech and negativity on social media while holed-up in their California mansion during the pandemic.

However, urging the public to vote proved a step too far for some, particularly considering Prince Harry admitted he had never voted in his native Britain as part of the royal commitment to political neutrality.

In the Time video message, Meghan called the presidential race the "most important election of our lifetime".

Royals traditionally don't vote out of a commitment to political neutrality, however Meghan and Harry have been increasingly willing to enter the political territory, recently urging people to vote in the US election despite Prince Harry admitting he had never done so himself.

The move sparked widespread backlash in Britain and calls for the couple to be stripped of their titles in the US.

It comes as US polls open and celebrities take to social media to share pictures of themselves voting.

James Corden has taken aim at Donald Trump, creating a three-minute video that recaps his presidency. Trump also unleashed on celebrity Biden supporters, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jon Bon Jovi in a final campaign rally outburst.

Lady Gaga publicly hit back with some choice words of her own to say about the President during an emotional speech at a Biden rally in Pennsylvania.

"And to all the women, and all the men with sisters and daughters and mothers … everybody, no matter how you identify: Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies."

To drive the point home, she later tweeted a clip of that section of her speech directly to Trump.