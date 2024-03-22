Daniella Thackray announced her own death. Photo / Facebook

A young English woman has announced the news of her own heartbreaking death in a social media post, after her battle with a rare cancer.

A prewritten eulogy in posts on Facebook and LinkedIn confirmed that 25-year-old Daniella Thackray had succumbed to an aggressive duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

Thackray paid tribute to her friends and family in her post, sharing her positive outlook within her final days of life.

Followers of the young HR professional awoke to the online announcement that read: “If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf.”

The young woman left her closest loved ones with her final words of wisdom saying: “You should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment!

"﻿Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you x,” she wrote.

Thackray’s post hit a chord with many, gathering more than 50,000 reactions on Facebook alone in the month since her death on February 23.

She started her eulogy by sharing the realities of a cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis, she said that despite her healthy lifestyle she was still struck with the devastating illness.

“In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again.”

“[Cholangiocarcinoma] is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure.”

Thackray said she hoped more research could be done on her specific cancer to save more lives.

Thackray remained positive throughout her post saying: “We can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left.”

Although her life was cut short Thackray’s post paid tribute to the things in her life that she was proud to experience.

“I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo my fur baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days.”

Daniella Thackray, 25, who had been healthy and active until she suddenly developed bile duct cancer, has written a final, poignant message announcing her death. Photo / LinkedIn

Thackray ended her eulogy with a message to her fiancé Tom: “And lastly to my dear, beautiful Tom, I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it.”

Many rushed to shared their condolences and wishes for her family in the comment sections of Thackray’s posts.

“I’m literally in tears. Having been diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in August, then surgery (lumpectomy) followed by radiation, this message from her hits home,” one said.

Another shared on facebook: “I don’t know, and will never have the opportunity to meet Daniella, but she has forever changed my view of life. She was wise beyond her years.”