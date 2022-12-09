Top Christmas movies on our radar this December

Hugh Grant in Love Actually. Photo / Supplied

Jingle your bells and put up your trees. Here are 10 festive films that you need to see.

Whether you’re looking for a tear-jerker, heart-warmer or something that even the “I hate Christmas” family member can kick their feet up to, there will be no Christmas miracles needed when it comes to choosing a movie as merry as the season.

Here are our top picks for Christmas movies that will have you glued to the screen.

Love Actually - for the hopeless romantics

What’s “worse than the total agony of being in love?” Entering the festive season without giving this Christmas classic a watch. This film is the crème de la crème of British comedies, featuring an inappropriately-hilarious Bill Nighy, a dad-dancing Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson in all his comedic glory. Bound to have you in tears – happy and sad – by the end, this movie is a festive failsafe year after year.

How the Grinch stole Christmas – for the kids

Don’t be a grinch this Christmas – chuck him on the telly instead. For kids and parents alike, nothing quite screams yuletide like a green, fluffy Jim Carrey stealing presents, stealing hearts and teaching us the true meaning of Christmas. The most relatable grump of the Christmas movie genre – apart from the way he seamlessly pulls off lederhosen – this anti-hero holiday film is a merry must.

Holidate – for the ‘I’ve seen everything’ downers

A relatively new Christmas movie on the screen scene, Holidate is the perfect watch for those who have seen it all - and then some. The classic love trope following two people who pretend to be in love and then actually fall in love in the process (sigh), this heartstring-puller has a notable Christmas flair that is the icing on the stollen this silly season.

Die Hard – for the thrill-seekers

Whoever says Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie is clearly a party pooper and should not be invited to movie night. Action-packed and filled with some pretty hefty gasp-inducers, this more-fast-paced-than-festive film will keep you on the edge of your seat and gobbling down mince pies in anticipation. I mean, what is more spirited than Bruce Willis kicking ass?

Home Alone – for the pranksters

Nothing will be quite as relatable as Kevin McCallister dancing in his underwear, leaving the house a tip and exclaiming, “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish!” (Lockdown memories, anyone?) Home Alone follows the most iconic prankster of all time – Kevin McCallister – who is accidentally left at home alone over Christmas. Sure to get some cringes, some chuckles and some much-needed family time, we rate this movie five stars on the festive metre.

It’s a wonderful life – for the old souls

Putting the class in classic, this old-school Christmas film always makes an appearance in the month of December. Set in 1946, It’s a wonderful life reminds us that life isn’t about wealth, status or success, but about the relationships that we nurture with our friends, family and ourselves. You’ll be feeling grateful and good-hearted once the credits start to roll. PSA – watch this film with plenty of tissues. It’s a tear-jerker.

Elf – for the Will Ferrell stans

Nothing quite gets the Christmas chuckles going like Will Ferrell in a pair of yellow tights, which is why Elf is non-negotiable when watching your way through Christmas. Buddy the elf travels from the North Pole to New York to find his father and instead finds a whole lot of grumpy humans and not a lot of Christmas spirit. A good old family film to chuck on come Christmas day, it’s no surprise why Elf is a firm favourite amongst the Herald team.

The Holiday – for the cheeseballs

The Holiday is a light-hearted-rom-com-turned-Christmas-movie that, like a fine wine or aged whiskey, we crack open at least once a year. Two single women swap houses over the festive season – one goes to sunny California, the other goes to snowy London and both fall in love (spoiler alert). With a star-studded cast, cheesy story line, and some epic 2000′s fits, there’s nothing like a soppy comedy to get you in the warm and fuzzies – unless it’s a glass of aged whiskey, that is.

The Polar Express – for the magic-seekers

This fantastical film follows a young boy who boards a train on Christmas Eve and embarks on an extraordinary adventure of self-discovery. From meeting Santa Claus to meeting exciting characters on the way to the North Pole, this movie reminds us of how magical Christmas is, sprinkling a little bit of wonder into our hot chocolate come Christmas morning.

The Nightmare before Christmas – for the spookers

Are you more fright than festive, scare than stockings, boos than Bublé? We’ve got the Christmas film for you. Jack Skellington escapes Halloween Town for Christmas Town and schemes to take over the enchanting holiday and bring it home. This epic adventure spirals into chaos, resulting in the kidnapping of a certain bearded Christmas buff – any guesses?