One of the biggest dating apps has released a brand new safety feature. Photo / 123rf

Everyone has heard at least one online dating horror story that’s put them off the apps. Now, Tinder has revealed a new feature to put users - and their families - at ease.

One of the world’s most popular dating apps has revealed a new feature to enhance users’ safety when going on dates.

Tinder has released a feature called Share My Date, which allows people to share their dates with family and friends.

The new addition to the app is currently being rolled out across New Zealand and the globe, and allows singles to share their dating plans directly with loved ones up to 30 days in advance.

Recent figures revealed that more than half of Tinder users under the age of 30 tell their friends and/or family of their whereabouts when going on a date to keep themselves safe, and the dating app’s latest update allows singles to do so directly through the platform.

“At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all,” Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley shared.

“Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honoured dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”

The app’s latest update is one of 20 safety adjustments that Tinder has made over the past few years as it strives to make online dating safer for all singles.

A spokesperson for Tinder said safety is “at the core” of what the dating platform does, with a dedicated team working specifically on updates to help better its safety as a whole.

“We utilise a network of industry-leading automated and manual moderation and review tools, systems and processes – and continuous investments – to prevent, monitor and remove bad actors who have violated our terms.

“These tools include automatic scans of profiles for red-flag language and images, manual reviews of suspicious profiles, activity, and user-generated reports, as well as blocking email addresses, phone numbers and other identifiers.

Telling someone where and when you’re meeting a new person for a first date is an important step to help with safety for any IRL date.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done in this area; starting with mutual matching, never allowing photos or links to be exchanged in our chat and now with features like Does This Bother You? and Are You Sure? that proactively intervene to prevent harm between members.”

When using Tinder, there is now a Warnings feature, which hopes to keep users in check when they may have said or done something inappropriate. The feature also offers the dater an opportunity to alter their train of thought or make amends.

“This message will come from Team Tinder with an explanation of what Community Guidelines has been breached, as well as more details around expected behaviour and actions. This will then stay visible to the user and can’t be deleted. Should the user choose to ignore this and continue to repeat the same violation, they will then have their profile removed,” the spokesperson said.

Author and Founder of Teach Us Consent Chanel Contos has also publicly supported the new addition to the app.

“Telling someone where and when you’re meeting a new person for a first date is an important step to help with safety for any IRL date,” she said.

“It’s great that there is an in-app feature to facilitate this crucial step in online dating.”