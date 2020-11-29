The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

It's the most wonderful time of the year and what a year it's been!

If ever there were a time to gather together and relish precious moments with those who mean the most to you, it's Christmas 2020.

But finding the right gift can add stress in what should be a joyous time of year.

So, instead of aimlessly strolling the mall, or endlessly scrolling online, we've done all the hard work for you in our carefully curated New Zealand Herald Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for 2020.

Asher Freeman Golden Snitch Earrings

Golden Snitch earrings. Photo / Supplied

It's notoriously hard to catch, but now Harry Potter lovers can adorn their lobes with the Golden Snitch in these earrings from Auckland designer Asher Freeman. The 18K gold-plated sterling silver earrings feature freshwater pearls and will be seriously irresistible for the budding quidditch enthusiast in your life.

Harpoon X Quick Brown Fox Espresso Martinis

Harpoon Espresso Martinis. Photo / Supplied

Giving these will no doubt pay dividends, with three standard espresso martinis per bottle, you're sure to get a bevvy in return. The espresso martinis require a good shake in anything that seals, then simply pour into some lush coupes for optimal boujee aesthetic.

Kip & Co Slippers

Kip & Co slippers. Photo / Supplied

If there's one thing that 2020 taught us, it's that decent loungewear can get you through nearly anything. These slides from Kip & Co are a lush option for a Christmas-morning spruce up of the slippers that you wore to death during the wild ride that was 2020. Plus, the leopard print is totally a neutral right?

By Natalie Amelia night shirt

By Natalie Amelia night shirt. Photo / Supplied

Hot on the tail of a good slipper, comes a great piece of nightwear that's as timeless as it is luxe.

The Amelia nightshirt from By Natalie is our pick for a great dressing gown alternative in a silhouette that can take you from bed right to greeting guests at the front door.

AirPods

AirPods. Photo / Getty Images

If there is one gift you can be absolutely sure the special person in your life wants, it's AirPods. The game-changing headphones will take your run, or Zoom session from a tangled mess, to seamless and stylish in the click of a Bluetooth button. You can also get them engraved with a special free message on the Apple website.

Tilly@Home chess set

Tilly@home chess set. Photo / Supplied

If the special person in your life is, like the rest of New Zealand, hooked on Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, a beautiful chess set is likely to be at the top of their wishlist. This cutie from Tilly@home is a perfect statement piece that will have your special someone saying "checkmate".

Ironclad Legacy Skillet

The Ironclad Legacy pan. Photo / Supplied

The keen chef in your life needs to have the mother of all cookware and the Ironclad Legacy Pan is the only 100 per cent New Zealand made cast iron skillet. Hand-poured to order, every Legacy Pan is as unique as the family recipes it will prepare.

Patagonia Fitz Roy Horizons Tee

Patagonia Tee. Photo / Supplied

The perfect men's tee is worth its weight in gold, and this one from Patagonia is sure to keep the coolest man in your life happy all year long. This one earns extra hip points for mums and dads who repped the brand in the 70s and can now gift it in the form of this stylish comeback.

Gentleman's Multi Fishing Tool

Gentlemen's Hardware multi fishing tool. Photo / Supplied

If his summer plans involve getting out on the water, he's going to love the Gentleman's Multi Fishing Tool. It is complete with needlenose pliers, a shot splitter, line cutter, knife, scaler, hook remover, screwdriver and the most essential of all – a bottle opener

Mentality Low Alcahol IPA

Mentality IPA. Photo / Supplied

There is nothing more important than taking care of our mental and physical health, and Kiwi blokes have been known to neglect both when times get tough. Enter Mentality, a premium low-alcohol beer brand, crafted to support the positive mental health movement in NZ and giving back a portion of proceeds to mental health charities nationwide. Cheers to that!

Aotea x Superette Superskin Wellness Giftset

Aotea x Superette. Photo / Supplied

Made from natural ingredients like mānuka and kawakawa sourced directly from Great Barrier Island and made using traditional Māori herbal remedies, Aotea is quietly making waves in the beauty industry. The collab kit contains their best selling mask, oil and balm in travel-friendly sizes.

Lush Sweet Christmas Bath Bombs

Lush Sweet Christmas. Photo / Supplied

Add some sparkle to your teens Christmas day with this festive bath bomb set. These classic scents are the perfect pamper treat and will create Insta-worthy bath art.

Belkin Powerbank

Belkin power bank. Photo / Supplied

This pocket-sized portable charger means your teenager will never be able to use the excuse 'my phone died' again - now they can charge up their phone, smartwatch, and even Bluetooth headphones on the go.



$45 from Harvey Norman

Adidas Adilette Slides

Adidas slides. Photo / Supplied

The iconic shoe from 1972 is now one of the most popular slides on the globe – and what teen doesn't love a slide? With loads of colours to choose from, there's sure to be a pair for your teen to rock while they shuffle around the house.

Diamond Skateboard

Diamond skateboard. Photo / Supplied

Teens can cruise down the footpath, cranberry juice in hand, or hit the skate park in style with this glitzy skateboard from Kmart. The best part? It'll get them out of the house during the school holidays.

Fuji Instax Mini 9

Fuji Instax camera. Photo / Supplied

Capture those Christmas memories with this picture-perfect mini polaroid camera. This one even has a little selfie mirror so you won't waste any film trying to work on your perfect pose.

Play Sky Patrol Foldable Drone

Play Sky Patrol drone. Photo / Supplied

The perfect gift for the tech lover in the family, this foldable drone will keep the kids entertained for hours this summer. Just be sure to make sure they aren't spying on the neighbours!

Le Toy Van Chicky Chick Play Egg Cup

Le Toy Van Chicky Chick egg cup. Photo / Supplied

What better way to start off Christmas breakfast than with this wooden play egg cup set from Le Toy Van. Dip your "toast" soldiers into the pretend yolk for some fun and delicious playtime for the little love in your life.

Duplo Elsa and Olaf Tea Party Set

Duplo Olaf and Elsa tea set. Photo / Supplied

Hoo Hoo – big summer blow out! Help develop your little one's fine motor skills while giving them all of the Frozen feels with this adorable set from Duplo. The larger pieces are specially made for little hands to pick up and create their own fairytales.

Solvej Swing

Solvej swing. Photo / Supplied

Skilfully crafted in New Zealand with top-quality materials, the timeless and natural designs of Solvej swings blend seamlessly into your decor, meaning no bright bold colours to ruin your aesthetic. Even Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of the Taumarunui brand, using the swings with her own children.

On the Farm Wooden Train Set

On the farm train set. Photo / Supplied

Hop on board for a fun-filled journey through the farm with this wooden train set that will teach your little one construction skills with the bonus of bundles of fun.

Jasmine and Will French Monogrammed Basket

Jasmine and Will mini baskets. Photo / Supplied

These mini handwoven monogrammed baskets make the perfect customisable gift for a little summer cutie. But they aren't just for your mini, the market tote can be repurposed as a home accessory or special hamper basket.

STEAM Te Reo Puzzle

STEAM Te Teo puzzle. Photo / Supplied

Help your little one harness their beginner Te Reo with this adorable wooden STEAM puzzle. Complete with numbers and fun objects, your tiny learner will be giving themself a paki paki after they master this one.

Ellie Mae's Sparkle

Ellie Mae's Sparkle. Photo / Supplied

Sir Michael Hill and award-winning author Emma Mactaggart have together created Ellie-Mae's Sparkle in support of Save the Children. An uplifting tale, recognising the challenging year that has been and serving as a reminder that with optimism, perseverance and a sense of community, we can find that sparkle again.

Kanken Mini

Kanken mini. Photo / Supplied

It's by far the coolest backpack of 2020, and now the Kanken Mini comes in the perfect festive colour – spruce green. The mini format comes with long shoulder straps that can be adjusted to fit children and adults and has a removable seat pad.

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush

Baby Yoda talking plush. Photo / Supplied

He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a force-sensitive addition to your little one's toy box.

Bunch O balloons

Bunch O Balloons. Photo / Supplied

The No 1 selling toy has officially gone greener with Bunch O Balloons now being made from recycled plastic. The move prevents 800 tonnes of single-use plastics from entering our eco-system, annually. These are the perfect pick for nieces and nephews - just be sure to make a planned exit before the water fight ensues.

Lego Super Mario Starter Course

Lego Super Mario starter set. Photo / Supplied

The Super Mario starter course is sure to be on the wishlist of the Lego lover in your life and leaves 'mushroom' for fun. Super Mario comes complete with LCD screen face and chest, and a speaker to play iconic sounds from the game.

NERF-N-Split Strike Gun

NERF Splitstrike. Photo / Supplied

For a gift that requires you to put away all breakables and hunt out the best hiding spots, the NERF N-Strike Elite Split Strike is a sure-shot winner. Or, should we say, a big hit?

Zuru Oosh Potions Slime Surprise

Oosh Potions Slime Surprise. Photo / Supplied

Slime + surprise = the two hottest toy buzzwords of 2020. These adorable potion bottles add a dash of magic to DIY slime making. Follow the colourful recipes to create your own BFF elixir or enchanting potion.

Impala Quad Roller Skates

Impala Quad roller skates. Photo / Supplied

In an adorable retro throwback, roller skates are back and cooler than ever. Whether the skater in your life enjoys doing circles around the deck, or a friendly game of roller derby, the Impala skates are as functional as they are adorable.

Sleep Heavy Weighted Blanket

Sleep Heavy weighted blanket. Photo / Supplied

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with this luxurious Sleep Heavy blanket designed to create an immediate sense of calm in both your mind and body. Add a soothing drink and a good book and you've got the perfect little escape when you need a break from the world. And in 2020, who doesn't?

Citta Bean Bag Cushion

Citta bean bag pillow. Photo / Supplied

This pillow bean bag takes outdoor relaxation to the next level. It's perfect for a post-barbecue nap outside on summer evenings and for extra seating at Christmas gatherings. There's even a hook on the side for easy storage when you don't need it. Bach perfect? We think so.

Ecoya Lagoon Madison Candle

Ecoya Lagoon Madison candle. Photo / Supplied

If you are looking to be transported to a luxurious lagoon this Christmas, look no further than the holiday offerings from Ecoya for 2020. The Lagoon Madison candle is our top pick but it's hard to go past the decadent and festive fresh pine scent for those who prefer more wintery scents in the silly season.

Made of Tomorrow Fold Bedside Table

Made of Tomorrow bedside table. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi company Made of Tomorrow has created the perfect bedside table for those lacking floor space, parents who have drawer-destroyer children, or just the chic minimalist. The Fold table is designed and made in New Zealand and the brand is committed to their ethos of sustainable sourcing.

DOIY Sonora juicer

DOIY Sonora juicer. Photo / Supplied

Say Hola to your new favourite household accessory. This gorgeous juicer is as functional as it is stylish, complete with a wide pouring base for tossing right into the margarita pitcher.

Bro-To The Lot

Bro-To The Lot. Photo / Supplied

From the geniuses who brought us Go-To skincare, comes the newly rebranded Bro-To The Lot set. Your favourite fella will be a glowy god with this lush skincare set complete with the Properly Clean Face Wash, Very Useful Face Cream and the ever iconic Face Hero. So there's never an excuse for him to dip his paws in your La Mer ever again.

Drunk Elephant Firmy – The Day Kit

Drunk Elephant Firmy. Photo / Supplied

Skyrocketing to the top of the beauty must-have list for 2020 is the Drunk Elephant Firmy Day Kit. Boasting a full size of their beloved C-Firma Day Serum, their Lala Retro Whipped Cream and the dewy morsel that is Sunshine Drops - this kit is sure to impress on Christmas morning.

Mecca Tinted Lip De-Luscious Cracker

Mecca Tinted Lip De-Luscious cracker. Photo / Supplied

In the prettiest Christmas cracker we've ever seen, the Mecca lip tint is the perfect gift for the beauty guru who has it all. It comes in the perfect nude tint with the added benefit of SPF25.

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset. Photo / Supplied

Arguably the biggest breakout skincare brand of 2020, Emma Lewisham took the year that was and transformed Skin Reset into a cult beauty must-have. The 100 per cent natural supercharged formula is as powerful as it is pretty, and The Emma Lewisham Beauty Circle will leave your conscience as clear as your skin.

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF 50+

Bondi Hydra UV Protect. Photo / Supplied

With the harsh summer sun beaming down on Aotearoa, it's more important than ever to slip, slop, slap and wrap. The Bondi Sands Hydra range glides on like a lotion, smells like a tropical paradise and is the perfect stocking stuffer or accompaniment to a stylish beach towel or wide-brimmed hat.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair. Photo / Supplied

It's a cult beauty favourite, and now it's iconic brown bottle has gone perfectly pink in support of Pink Ribbon breast-cancer awareness. Beauty gurus swear the potion leaves their skin smoother and more even-toned, and what better time to stock up for the Estee Lauder lover in your life, with 20 per cent of the sale price of the bottle goes to Breast Cancer NZ.

Triology Rosehip Three-Step Set

Trilogy Rosehip three-step-set

Trilogy's Rosehip Three-Step trio includes Kate Middleton's favourite award-winning Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, as well as a cream cleanser and vital moisturising cream. It's sure to have you feeling royally rosey in no time.

Nespresso festive collection

Nespresso festive assortment. Photo / Supplied

Stuck for a gift to buy the host with the most? You can't go wrong with the Nespresso's Festive trio. Considering they are probably going to chew through a sleeve or two on Christmas morning, it will be a welcome top up and a chance to try the epic flavours in the 2020 pack. Amaretti anyone?!

Mumm Grand Cordon America's Cup Limited Edition Cuvee and Dry Bag

G.H Mumm limited edition. Photo / Supplied

America's Cup season has officially arrived in New Zealand, and while the famous red socks are no longer in production, you can still get into to spirit with this epic America's Cup limited edition Mumm bottle. The perfect option to pop open on Christmas, or tuck away and save for March, when team NZ sets sail.

Lotto Ticket

Lotto Triple Dip. Photo / Supplied

It's a classic gift that could give back so much more than your investment. Pop a ticket in a fancy Lotto envelope, chuck in a couple $1 Christmas scratchies for instant gratification, and be sure to put in writing that they have to split their fortune with you if they win.

Starting at $1 from your local Lotto shop

Petrol voucher

Petrol vouchers. Photo / Getty Images

While we can't travel internationally this summer, we are set to do some epic journeys in our cars as we check out all that our beautiful backyard has to offer. What better gift than a petrol voucher that can allow the recipient to fill their tank, after filling their cup with family time.

Starting at $5 from your local petrol station

Bluebells Festive White Chocolate Rocky Road

Bluebells white chocolate rocky road. Photo / Supplied

A riot of chocolate, marshmallow, cranberries, almonds, pistachios, freeze-dried berries and rose petals – this sweet treat is as delicious as it is beautiful. The gluten-free goodness can be shipped nationally and is perfect for that pal who has it all, but deserves a little more.

Wellington Chocolate Factory X Havana Coffee

Wellington Chocolate factory coffee milk chocolate. Photo / Supplied

The ultimate temptation for the coffee lover in your life, as well as the perfect gift for a teacher, host, or anyone who deserves a delicious thank you. Made with 100 per cent fairtrade coffee, the Havana collab with Wellington Chocolate Factory is an easy win.

Trees That Count

Trees That Count. Photo / Supplied

Love native trees? Help plant millions more by giving native trees to family and friends this Christmas. Your loved ones will receive a personalised gift certificate and a native tree will be planted in Aotearoa on their behalf.

World Vision Smiles

World Vision Smiles. Photo / Supplied

Give your loved ones the gift of knowing they helped change someone's life this Christmas, with new, revamped offerings reflecting the needs of vulnerable communities around the world, right now. From handwashing stations to a community goat, there's endless hope to be given this Christmas.

Variety Trelise Cooper Christmas Baubles

Variety Christmas bauble. Photo / Supplied

Trelise Cooper has collaborated with children's charity Variety to bring the 2020 Christmas giving collection. Our favourite is the pug dog bauble complete with red bow tie and the adorable kiwi in a bowler hat.

Family Portrait Session

Family portrait session. Photo / Supplied

Although parents are great at playing photographer with their family, they aren't so great at getting in front of the camera themselves. So why not give the gift that will last a lifetime with a portrait mini session, enabling them to capture special candid moments with their kids.

Some of our favourite photographers to check out include: Bblack Robin photography, BamBam portraits (kids only) WonderFerris and Bohomama https://bohomama.co.nz/ and Eilish Burt.

Prices vary

Bunnings Block Warehouse

Bunnings building block warehouse. Photo / Supplied

The popular Bunnings Block Warehouse is back, just in time for Christmas. The 168 piece set allows Bunnings fans to build their very own warehouse complete with a plant-filled nursery, timber yard, and everyone's favourite sausage-sizzle stand.

The Chase board game

The Chase board game. Photo / Supplied

Based on the wildly addictive TV gameshow, this fun board game includes an electronic timer, money tokens, a game board, player pieces, and two stacks of question cards. Just be sure to not get caught by the chaser.

Perfect Day Ocean Cruise - Poor Knights Islands

Perfect Day Ocean Cruise. Photo / Supplied

The Poor Knights Islands are one of New Zealand's most spectacular dive spots, but not everyone can or wants to go below the surface. Dive Tutukaka's Perfect Day Ocean cruise offers non-divers the chance to explore these beautiful islands, with opportunities to go snorkelling, swimming and kayaking in this pristine marine reserve.

Martinborough Wine Walks

Martinborough Wine Walks. Photo / Supplied

Nobody really wants to drive between wineries for tastings if they can avoid it, so why not give the oenophile in your life a walking wine tour in one of New Zealand's most unique wine growing regions? Stroll through beautiful vineyards, hear from the individual winemakers, and of course, sample the goods in Martinborough, a town famous for its boutique wineries and cellar doors all within walking distance of one another.

Coastal Pacific Scenic Train Journey - Christchurch to Picton

Coastal Pacific Scenic Train Journey. Photo / Supplied

This scenic train journey along the east coast of the South Island includes a menu of local delicacies served to individual seats along the way. The train has panoramic windows as well as an open-air viewing carriage to make the most of the spectacular scenery of mountains, sea, and the stunning Kaikōura coastline.

Duffle&Co Overnight Bag

Duffle&Co Overnight Bag. Photo / Duffle&Co

Every traveller needs a quality stylish overnight bag. The Crosson leather duffle bag is handcrafted from full-grain leather, measuring 56cm in length and 40cm wide, so it has plenty of space as a weekend bag. Duffle&Co is a New Zealand company, committed to ethical production and giving back to the environment, so you can purchase with a clear conscience.

West Coast Jade Carving Workshop

Bonz N Stonz. Photo / Bonz N Stonz

If you have a creative loved one heading to the West Coast, you can't let them leave without learning about the New Zealand tradition of carving - and a piece of hand-crafted pounamu. Bonz N Stonz boutique carving studio in Hokitika offers workshops for participants to carve their own piece of jade, with the help of their master carvers. An experience, with a take-home gift.

Matching Travel Set

Travel Set. Photo / Sunnylife

No one wants to start their holiday with a crook in their neck. Be it a plane journey or a road trip, travel in comfort with this set consisting of a matching neck pillow, an eye mask and earplugs. And they come in a handy little drawstring bag to keep them all together.

Astro Photography Tour with Charles Brooke

Astro Photography Tour with Charles Brooke. Photo / Supplied

No matter where you are in the world, a clear night sky can take your breath away. Capturing it on camera, however, is a unique skillset. An astrophotography workshop with Charles Brooke will help hone camera and editing skills for capturing a night sky landscape. Because beautiful sights should be shared.

Waikato Gourmet Foodie Hike

Waikato Gourmet Foodie Hike. Photo / Supplied

Combine New Zealand's great outdoors with local artisan food and fine wine. A one-day experience sees hikers climb to the top of the majestic Wairere Falls, the tallests falls in the North Island, as well as a stroll to the famous Blue Springs. Along the way they'll be eating local cheese, enjoying a gourmet picnic and wine tasting.