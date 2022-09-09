The Queen in colour: A century of fashion remembered

Queen Elizabeth's death at 96 has sent the world into mourning.

The second-longest reigning monarch in history will be remembered for her stoic sense of duty throughout her 70-year rule.

She never shied from the demands of her role as Queen, and she always looked the part, no matter what was going on behind the scenes.

Never one to follow the latest trends, the Queen knew her duty was to dress to the occasion, and the continent (note her royal blue turban worn in Saudi Arabia in the 70s).

Over the years, Her Majesty's style was largely aided by two designers, Norman Hartnell, who made her wedding gown, and Hardy Amies, who oversaw her daytime wardrobe.

Her relationship with Angela Kelly, her personal assistant, adviser and curator to Her Majesty The Queen, was marked with loyalty and mutual respect, with Kelly dressing the Queen for more than 20 years.

Her signature black Launer handbags were never far from her side and her Anello & Davide loafers became synonymous with timeless style.

Demure in her approach to cut and length, Queen Elizabeth had fun with block colours and detailing, most notably her hats in the 60s, her brush with frills in the 80s, and her penchant for pink.

Here we take a look through the Queen's style, spanning from the 1930s to her final year.

1930s

A young Princess Elizabeth was a curly-haired tot styled in frills, full skirts and coats.

Early images show her in little white socks and Mary Janes and often adorned with a small beaded necklace.

The Queen Mother was most likely the one responsible for the young Princess's wardrobe, often dressing her in similar outfits to her younger sister Princess Margaret.

1940s

Cinched waists and heavy shouldered blazers reigned in the 40s. The shoe of the decade for Elizabeth was clearly the peep-toe heel with ankle strap.

Married in 1947, her wedding gown was made of satin by designer Norman Hartnell and she reportedly oversaw the attire of her husband-to-be, Prince Phillip. Her silk tulle train was 13 feet long - shorter than Princess Diana's in 1981, which measured a whopping 25 feet.

Elizabeth wore Queen Mary's Russian Fringe tiara atop her veil, also worn by her daughter Princess Anne when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 and by her granddaughter Princess Beatrice at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

1950s

In 1953, 27-year-old Elizabeth ascended to the throne to become the Queen of England. Now the longest standing monarch, the 50s saw her favour the style of the day, full skirts and fitted bodices.

Her coronation gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell and made from white duchesse satin decorated with gold and silver thread, pearls, sequins and crystals.

The Robe of Estate worn atop the gown was made from purple silk velvet and took 12 embroiderers and more than 3500 hours to complete. Her coronation outfit was topped off with the St Edward's Crown, part of the Crown Jewels.

1960s

Pastels, twin sets and flamboyant headdresses - in the 60s the Queen adopted kooky headgear and the notion that colour coordination was key to any well-assembled outfit.

The Queen became a mother of three in 1960 with the birth of Prince Andrew. The 60s saw her adopt a more mature style of dress, including the longline coat and hat combos that have become staples of her official wardrobe.

1970s

The Queen took on a comparatively casual style in the 70s. She had fun with prints and chose softer, more relaxed fabrics.

The 70s were a daring time in fashion, but the Queen tended to avoid the trends - she was never seen in trousers apart from when she was out riding horses, and her hair retained the structured style seen throughout her reign.

1980s

Not immune to the age of excess, the Queen did succumb to the mass of frills, bows and bouffant 'dos that ruled the 80s.

At times, her style choices were criticised by the American and British press, however she remained unfazed in her approach.

She wore bright blue to Charles and Diana's wedding in 1981, with three-quarter length sleeves and pearl accessories - her go-to choice when it came to jewellery.

1990s

The 90s proved to be one of the most challenging decades for the Queen, with break-ups, divorces, and death in the royal family. 1992 later became known as the Queen's "annus horribilis" - a year of disaster or misfortune.

In the 90s, she displayed a fervour for pink, and her coat style became notably longer. She continued her well-known penchant for block colours in her outfits. She also stopped dyeing her hair dark brown in 1990, allowing her hair to turn grey.

She was also frequently seen with her grandchildren or hunting on her country estates in less formal attire.

2000s

At the turn of the century, it was twin sets with trim, matching hats and, as the press often noted, her Launer handbag, which she seemed to "never leave home without".

2002 marked another year of loss for the Queen, with both her sister Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother passing away weeks apart. It was also her Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years on the throne.

2010s

In the 2010s, the Queen's colour palette softened, with a return to pastels and creams. But she never lost her fervour for fun hats.

She wore a soft buttery yellow matching dress, coat and hat to William and Kate's wedding in 2011, marking a new beginning for the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone on to become some of the most popular members of the royal family today, along with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

2020s

The early 2020s marked a tumultuous start to the decade for the Queen, as she navigated Megxit, Prince Andrew's sexual assault lawsuit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The 20s saw her opt for matching coats and hats at official appearances, wearing floral numbers with a string of pearls during virtual meetings. In early 2022 we also saw her use a walking stick on occasion amid her recovery from Covid-19 and from a brief hospital stay in October 2021.

In the Queen's final public appearance, she wore a white blouse, beige cardigan and tartan skirt to meet Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral, just two days before her death.

The location and her outfit both marked a departure from the traditional first meeting with a new Prime Minister, which would normally take place at Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old, who died peacefully at Balmoral early on Friday NZT, was the longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded the throne in 1952.