The best Christmas gifts for under $30

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive one.

And after a tough year amid rising inflation and skyrocketing living costs, the thought of spending big on Christmas presents can be overwhelming.

But it turns out there are plenty of thoughtful gifts that won’t break the bank and might just be exactly what your giftee needs.

Whether it’s that co-worker you’ve got for Secret Santa, the aunty who seems to have everything or the kid who has a Christmas wish list pages long, there’s something here for everyone for $30 or less - we’ve got you well and truly covered.

For the adults

LA Tribe blush silk socks

LA Tribe silk socks. Photo / Supplied

These silk bed socks will add a touch of luxury to their night-time routine and come in under $30. They’re perfect for a friend or family member that likes a bit of luxe and won’t break the bank.

$29.90

Cotton On beach pillow

Cotton On beach pillow. Photo / Supplied

Things you need for the perfect beach day this summer: your mates, a cold beverage or several, a beach towel and this inflatable pillow. It’ll make your tanning sesh far more comfortable, and support your neck or your back.

$19.99

Mecca Tinted Lip De-Luscious with SPF25 cracker

Mecca cracker. Photo / Supplied

Who doesn’t love a Christmas cracker? You won’t find any jokes or plastic toys inside this pretty one from Mecca, though. Instead, you get a gorgeously wrapped lip tint.

$26.00

Freedom Altura vase

Freedom Altura vase. Photo / Supplied

This semi-cylinder vase is a versatile piece to add flair to any surface in your home – your giftee can pop fresh or dried flowers or leave it to stand out all on its own.

$21.95

Natio men’s Rainforest gift set

Natio men’s Rainforest gift set. Photo / Supplied

The ideal gift for the man in your life, this rainforest-themed toiletry set includes everything he needs for the perfect shave. From Wild Ranges shave gel and aftershave balm to the shave brush that comes with them, it’ll be a welcome addition to his skincare routine he can take anywhere with the Natio toiletry bag.

$18.71

Cotton On ribbed martini glasses

Cotton On ribbed martini glasses. Photo / Supplied

This set of two on-trend cocktail glasses is the perfect addition to anyone’s home bar setup - just in time for the Christmas season. These come in an iridescent shade and in pink for a pop of colour.

$20.00

Bennetts chocolates

Bennetts Crispy Salted Caramel Praline in Milk Chocolates. Photo / Supplied

Life is like a box of chocolates, but you know exactly what you’re getting when you unwrap a box of Bennetts chocolates. Made in Mangawhai here in New Zealand, this box of 9 Crispy Salted Caramel Praline in Milk Chocolate treats is sure to please.

$25.00

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover. Photo / Supplied

Who hasn’t got their hands on a Colleen Hoover book by now? Hoover’s latest release, It Starts With Us, follows her hugely popular It Ends With Us. If there’s a book lover on your gift list, why not get them a beach read in time for the holidays?

$29.99

Farmers Miki shimmer bath bomb

Farmers Miki bath bomb. Photo / Supplied

A shimmery bath bomb for the person in your life who loves to be pampered. This bath bomb comes in watermelon, grape and strawberry scents and is the perfect addition to a gift basket of treats or to pop in a Christmas stocking the night before the big day.

$7.99

Cookie Time Cookie bucket

Cookie Time cookie bucket. Photo / Supplied

It’s almost Christmas time, and that means it’s Cookie Time. These Kiwi favourites are on sale now until December 24, meaning there’s plenty of time to head out and hunt down your local cookie seller. Alternatively, you can order them online. There are all sorts of delicious flavours available, from salted caramel milk chocolate to lemon meringue white chocolate.

$20.00

Typo desk set

Typo green daisy desk set. Photo / Supplied

For the student in your life who needs to restock their stationery over the holidays, this Typo desk set has everything they need and looks pretty too, especially in this green daisy print. Includes sticky notes, binder clips, pencils, pen and an eraser.

$19.99

Bunnings ficus robusta/rubber tree

Bunnings rubber tree. Photo / Supplied

If you’re at a loss for what to buy, what about a nice low maintenance plant from Bunnings? This ficus or rubber plant comes in a 1.5l pot and is easy to grow and look after. It can be kept inside or outside and helps purify the air.

$22.99

Māori Made Easy by Scotty Morrison

Māori Made Easy by Scotty Morrison. Photo / Supplied

The perfect gift for someone who wants to learn more te reo, but doesn’t know where to start. Writer and broadcaster Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy is full of exercises to help get you up to speed with the language. A gift they’ll turn to again and again.

$30.29

Living & Co Goldie cookie sheet

Goldie cookie sheet. Photo / Supplied

For the keen home baker who likes a little bit of glam in their kitchen, the Warehouse’s Goldie Collection will add a bit of flair to their home decor.

$15.00

For the kids

Bunnings paint your own animal

Bunnings paint your own toy. Photo / Supplied

If you’re looking for a craft project to keep the kids entertained during the Christmas holidays, then look no further - they’ll love this wooden paint your own animal kit. They can choose from a snake, elephant, giraffe, horse or crocodile with this Bunnings kit.

$9.98

Zuru Mini Brands

Zuru Mini Brands. Photo / Supplied

Kids go crazy over anything miniature, and the Zuru Mini Brands toys are no exception. These collectables feature mini food and grocery items for kids to collect. They’ll love being able to “shop” them again and again.

$12.00

Squishmallows

Squishmallows. Photo / Supplied

These squishy cuddly toys are apparently at the top of most Kiwi kids’ wish lists this year. They’re cute, colourful, and since they come in a range of sizes and as multiple different animals and characters, there’s something for everyone.

$25.00

Slime DIY Fidget Slime Kit

DIY Fidget Slime Kit. Photo / Supplied

What kid doesn’t love playing with slime? This kit comes with fidget toys to boot, so it’ll keep them occupied for hours as they mix the super slimes together to make weird and wonderful creations.

$15.00

Wooden Block Truck

Wooden Block Toy. Photo / Supplied

Wooden toys have stood the test of time as a staple of every Kiwi kid’s toy box. This truck comes with 16 stackable wooden shapes and is suitable for kids aged 2 and up.

$20.00

Pokemon Clip n Go Ball series 22

Pokemon Poke Ball. Photo / Supplied

This Pokemon toy includes a figure and poke ball with a push button so they can pop it in and out easily. It even comes with a clip on the ball your kid can attach to their belt so they can take it everywhere they go.

$20.00

Hot Wheels skate fingerboard and shoe set

Hot Wheels skate fingerboard and shoe set. Photo / Supplied

Hot Wheels are another classic toy that will always be beloved. This creative collaboration with Tony Hawk, who designed the skateboards, comes with shoes that can be used interchangeably. They’ll be acing their tech deck tricks in no time.

$18.00

