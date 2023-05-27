Photo / Getty Images

The 20th annual NZ Champion of Cheese Awards in Hamilton took place in early May and we decided we needed to chomp our way through some of the best just to be sure they were up to scratch ...

Cartwheel Creamery Doe Rei Mi goat's cheese.

Cartwheel Creamery Doe Rei Mi

RRP $14

Doe Rei Mi is a soft washed-rind style cheese made with fresh goat’s milk, with the rind washed with a summer ale from Brew Union. When young, the rind is ivory in colour but deepens to a classic washed-rind orange as the cheese matures. The paste matures to a sticky softness with spreads nicely on a cracker and develops complex flavour as it ripens, with subdued earthy animal aromas.

Clevedon Buffalo Co Buffalo Cherry Mozzarella.

Clevedon Buffalo Cherry Mozzarella

RRP $12.99

Clevedon Buffalo Co mozzarella is a true cultured mozzarella. Presented in brine, the cheese is soft but resilient like a pillow, with a skin sealing in the sweet clean flavour. Preservative-free, the mozzarella is made with fresh milk direct from the farm and is dispatched on the day it’s made. The soft little pearls of mozzarella virtually pop in your mouth with a delicious, creamy-yet-structured buffalo milk centre.

Meyer Fenugreek Gouda.

Meyer Fenugreek

RRP $7.49

A nutty and slightly sweet aroma, with hints of caramel and maple syrup, leads to a rich and complex cheese in the mouth, with a creamy and slightly sweet taste. The fenugreek adds a subtle maple flavour and unique aromatics that complement the sweetness of the cheese. This cheese pairs well with crackers, bread, fruits, and nuts. You may want to accompany it with a chardonnay, pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon. Apparently, a Meyer family favourite is to shave this cheese into a morning omelette.