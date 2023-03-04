Testing 1,2,3: Auckland Farmers’ Markets

Clevedon Farmers' Market. Photo / Supplied

It’s the fifth annual National Farmers’ Market Week from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 19, so we thought it an apt time to check out three of Auckland’s best.

Grey Lynn Farmers Market.

Grey Lynn Farmers Market

Open: Sundays - 8.30am to midday

Location: Grey Lynn Community Centre, 510 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

Established in 2009, the Grey Lynn Farmers Market provides the community with fresh, local produce in a vibrant inner-city location. Managed by a dedicated team of volunteers, all passionate about sustainably grown food, the market features live music, coffee, hot food and more than 30 stallholders, who change weekly but typically sell a wide variety of produce from berries to fruit and vegetables, micro herbs, fresh meat, cakes, baked goods, artisan condiments, juice and flowers.

Clevedon Farmers' Market. Photo / Supplied

Clevedon Village Farmers’ Market

Open: Sundays - 8am to 1pm

Location: 107 Monument Rd, Clevedon

Visitors to this convivial market, founded in 2005, will enjoy a genuine farm gate-to-table experience, with the opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about the produce on offer. The market is a focal point for the Clevedon community and is a popular destination for both locals and visitors, who appreciate not just the excellent shopping on offer, but also the market’s idyllic rural setting and its relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The market is flourishing, encompassing more than 60 permanent and seasonal stalls.

Parnell Farmers' Market. Photo / Supplied

Parnell Farmers’ Market

Open: Saturdays - 8am to midday

Location: Jubilee Building carpark, 545 Parnell Rd, Parnell

The gourmet wonders at Parnell Farmers’ Market have been available to devour every Saturday since 2007. Grab a coffee and peruse the beautiful displays of fruit, vegetables, meat, flowers, bakery goods, deli produce and more. They’re brought to you by the producers themselves, so you can ask all about the provenance of the stocks you’ll no doubt leave with by the basketful.







