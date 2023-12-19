Your child might want a VR headset for Christmas - but are they safe? Photo / 123rf

If you’re a parent preparing for Christmas, chances are your little ones’ wish lists are full of the latest gadgets.

From VR headsets to the latest smart devices and subscriptions, there are countless options for the tech-loving youngster - but parents are being warned to do some research before clicking “add to cart”.

Online parenting resource ParentsTogether has warned about the risks that come with some of these popular gifts, particularly when it comes to online safety and privacy.

So if you’re yet to complete your Christmas shopping and have a budding tech whiz in the family, here are some of the risks to be on the lookout for.

ParentsTogether notes a particularly popular gift this year is the Meta Quest 3, a VR headset which gives wearers access to more than 250 games. Like many online games, users can chat with people they don’t know, meaning young people could potentially be exposed to adult content or online predators.

Another popular gift is a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which are designed to look like normal glasses but also have a camera and mic system built in that allows wearers to stream content straight to social media.

They can also make calls, send messages and use Meta’s AI system - and have constant location tracking and a microphone on unless turned off during set-up, adding to privacy concerns.

The KidiBuzz 3 Smart Device is another one to be on the lookout for. Designed to target kids from the ages of 4-9, it has similar features to a regular smartphone. Its manufacturer VTech has been fined by the Federal Trade Commission for collecting thousands of children’s personal data without parental permission.

ParentsTogether campaign director Shelby Knox notes that any toy that connects to the internet will pose such risks, “because tech companies haven’t designed their products with children’s safety in mind”.

“Instead, our goal is to help parents learn what dangers might be associated with certain toys and how to keep kids of all ages safer while they play,” she says.

ParentsTogether’s report also notes that gift cards to sites like Roblox, YouTube Premium and Fortnite, as well as subscription services, could compromise your child’s online safety by saving their personal details or encouraging them to chat with strangers over the internet.

“As we approach the holiday season, parents are starting to think about what gifts to buy their children, and with kids spending so much time online between school and play, tech products are inevitably coming up,” Knox points out.

But she hopes that the report will help parents equip themselves with the knowledge they need about the latest tech to keep their kids safe.

“We’ve seen time and time again that we can’t trust huge tech companies that put profit before safety.”

Gifts to think twice about buying your kids this year:

Amazon Echo Dot Kids

Kidibuzz 3 Smart Device

Roblox Robux Gift Cards

Sphero Mini

Meta Quest 3

Fortnite V-Bucks

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Twitch Prime

Kindle Unlimited

YouTube Premium

Internet-connected devices - smartphones, tablets, smart watches and computers



