'Sussex survivors club': The royal staff behind Meghan's bullying accusations

They've become known as the "Sussex Survivor's Club" after a turbulent few years working for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Now, as Meghan is at the centre of serious bullying allegations from ex-staff, here's a closer look at the royal aides who have parted ways with the Sussexes, reports The Sun.

Meghan and Harry have denied all the allegations, labelling them a "smear campaign" against them.

Here's a few of the royal aides who have spoken out.

Melissa Toubati

Toubati, 41, worked as Meghan's personal assistant and helped prepare for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018.

She has worked for Madonna and Robbie Williams in the past. Originally from France, Toubati quit working for the royal couple after just six months to go work for the uber-rich Livingstone family.

Samantha Cohen

Originally from Australia, Samantha Cohen was the assistant private secretary for the Queen.

Samantha Cohen helped prepare for the Sussex wedding in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

She reportedly wanted to leave Buckingham Palace in 2018, but stayed on to help Meghan as she adjusted to the royal family, becoming Harry and Meghan's private secretary.

Cohen left the job in 2018 and started working for the environmental charity Cool Earth.

Samantha Carruthers

Carruthers was head of HR for Prince Charles and Prince William until 2019. Before working for the royals, she worked for De Beers and Lazard.

She's now deputy chair of the board of trustees for children's charity Winston's Wish.

Jason Knauf

Knauf, 36, started working for the royals in 2014.

The American former crisis management expert had worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Jason Knauf was the communications secretary for both William and Kate and Harry and Meghan's households until the couples went their separate ways. Photo / Getty Images

He worked as communications secretary for the Fab Four - Harry, Meghan, William and Kate - until the couples went their separate ways to create their own offices two years ago.

He now heads William and Kate's charity foundation.

Simon Case

Simon Case was previously private secretary to British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

Case was reportedly made aware of the bullying accusations against Meghan in 2018.

He was private secretary to Prince William at the time, and received an email from Jason Knauf about the alleged bullying.

Following allegations in The Times, Buckingham Palace have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/WdMSWtubYq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2021

A statement from Buckingham Palace said it was "clearly very concerned" about the allegations and it did not tolerate this kind of alleged behaviour in the workplace.

The statement read: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."