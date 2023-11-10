Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Challenges, support, success: Theresa Gattung, Ladi6 and Kiri Nathan in conversation

13 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Māori fashion designer Kiri Nathan, Samoan hip-hop artist Ladi6 and Pākehā business entrepreneur Theresa Gattung are from different cultures, different professions and different decades, but they’re drawn together by a common thread. They talk about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.