Ben Chevre, one half of the duo behind the Little French Cafe - in both Mt Albert and Pt Chev - loves bringing people together with great food. Here he shares a delicious duck recipe plus sides that always manages to make his friends smile.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Sundays are usually a mix for me. Some days are an adventure, but I like to spend time with friends, and family when I'm back home in France.

With summer around the corner, I often like to go surfing or find a new walking track as a way to continue exploring Aotearoa.

I will invite my friends over or spend time at my friends’ bach for a late lunch spread of delicious food, as we would do in France.

While I love to cook, I especially love to spoil my friends and family with good food and test out new recipes.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

I love this recipe because it requires a little bit of preparation but once the duck is cooking, you can spend quality time with friends or family while the duck does its thing in the oven.

Also, I love duck; it’s one of the tastiest dishes I make and, because people don’t often make a whole duck at home, it also feels special. Although cooking a whole duck may feel intimidating, I hope this recipe helps Kiwis see that it’s not harder than cooking a roast chicken.

It took me a few tests before I nailed the recipe, but it showed me just how easy it is to put a smile on my friends' faces.

Ben’s juicy duck roast with roasted potatoes and bacon-wrapped asparagus

1 free-range whole duck

2L brine (make in advance)

Sea salt, to taste

Brine

1.5L water

150g salt

100g of brown sugar

1 Tbsp of garlic powder

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

3 star anise

250 ml of orange juice

Sides

2kg agria potatoes

3 bunches asparagus

10 slices of bacon

250g sour cream

1 small bunch of chives

1. To make the brine: fill a pot with 2 cups of water, then add the salt, brown sugar, garlic powder, peppercorns, star anise and orange juice.

2. Bring water to a simmer over a medium heat long enough to dissolve the salt and sugar. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

3. Combine brine with the remaining water in a large brining bucket (or any clean, deep dish/bucket). Refrigerate until cold.

4. Once the brine is cool, submerge the duck and place in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or as long as 24 hours.

5. Pat the duck dry using paper towels or a clean kitchen towel. Place the duck on a tray and put it back into the fridge for three hours before cooking to ensure extra crispy skin.

6. To cook the duck: preheat the oven to 180C. Tie the duck legs together with butcher’s twine/string or folded aluminium foil to ensure the duck cooks evenly.

7. Place the duck breast-side up on a wire rack in a baking dish and place in the oven. After baking for 1 hour, skim the fat dripping and reserve it for cooking your potatoes.

8. Add 1 cup of water to the baking tray.

9. To prepare the sides: Prepare your asparagus and roll one slice of bacon around three to four asparagus spears. Set aside.

10. Peel potatoes and place them in aluminium foil. Add 1 Tbsp of duck fat and salt and pepper to taste. Wrap your potatoes tightly in foil. After two hours, remove your potatoes from the foil and place around the duck in the baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes.

11. To finish: start by glazing your duck every 10 minutes with a brush to get the skin very crispy. Once the duck reaches an internal temperature of 82 degrees, remove from the oven and let it rest.

12. Use a knife to check the potatoes are cooked, ensuring they are very tender.

18. Lightly coat your asparagus with olive oil and salt and bake for 8 minutes at 180C while the duck is resting.

19. Cut potatoes in half and serve with sour cream, chives and flaky sea salt. Carve your duck and serve with your sides.



