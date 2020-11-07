Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Shibari: the tie between sexual rope play, Lady Gaga and Pasture restaurant

14 minutes to read

A portrait of Shibari, taken at Pasture restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Canvas
By: Eve Franklin

Shibari – the ancient art of Japanese bondage – has left the shadow of the BDSM world and pops up in celebrity culture, fashion and even a new Auckland bar. Eve Franklin got herself into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.