Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Sex and the City returns: Women are back in the room, restarting careers, dating younger men, leaving hopeless marriages

6 minutes to read
And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

Daily Telegraph UK

If there is a Sex and the City generation, then, reluctantly, I am it.

During the autumn of 1998, freshly moved to the UK's big city aged 28, my (male) flatmate summoned me downstairs to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.