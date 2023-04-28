Voyager 2022 media awards
King George, the coronation - and the mystery disappearance of NZ's golden gift

A life-size replica of the Roddy Nugget, pictured with a half sovereign coin for comparison. Graphic / Laura Hutchins, Photos / Supplied via Heather Detlaff

To mark King Charles’ looming coronation New Zealand’s gift is to donate $1 million to Trees That Count - a plan for community groups to plant more than 100,000 native trees in his honour.

But back in 1911- to mark the ascension of Charles’ great-grandfather King George V - our gift was worth its weight in gold.

More than 99 ounces (nearly 3kg) of gold to be precise - the single largest nugget ever to be mined in New Zealand. And then the Royal family lost it.

What became known as the ‘Roddy Nugget’ was officially unearthed on September 10,