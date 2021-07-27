Sarah Ferguson says she 'wasn't worthy' of invite to William, Kate's wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah, the Duchess of York, has revealed why she wasn't invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

In a new interview, the former Sarah Ferguson told Town and Country magazine: "I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

The duchess, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, told the magazine that she doesn't resent the royals for not inviting her.

At the time, she was still in the Firm's bad books after being busted selling access to Prince Andrew for £500,000 (around $A760,000 at the time) just a year earlier.

In the sting, she was secretly filmed telling a businessman (who was actually a News of the World reporter in disguise): "That opens up everything you would ever wish for. I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he'll look after you … you'll get it back tenfold."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo / Getty Images

After the sting was made public, she released a statement saying: "I very deeply regret the situation and the embarrassment caused. It is true that my financial situation is under stress however, that is no excuse for a serious lapse in judgment and I am very sorry that this has happened.

"I can confirm that the Duke of York was not aware or involved in any of the discussions that occurred. I am sincerely sorry for my actions."

She eventually returned to the royal family fold and was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 (although she wasn't invited to the after party).

In her interview with Town and Country, she also revealed a fun fact about Netflix series, The Crown.

She wrote to executive producer Andy Harries and offered input about her life.

"I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?'" she told the magazine.

Her offer was rejected.

Sarah was played by actress Jessica Aquilina in season four of The Crown but she had a very minor role.

It's expected she'll feature more heavily in season five which is set to be released next year.

Sarah, who still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew in Royal Lodge in Windsor, is about to release her first romance novel called Her Heart for a Compass.

She told Town and Country it won't be explicit, but joked that she might spice things up for her second romance novel.

"This is going to make Fifty Shades of Grey just a walk in the park," she teased.