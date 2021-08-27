Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Bryan Brown: 'My inspiration comes out of the people I see in the street'

19 minutes to read

Sam Neill talks with fellow actor and friend of more than 40 years, Bryan Brown.


Bryan: You're very wide awake for your age.

Sam: I'm doing this out of a misguided sense of loyalty and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.